Swiss National Bank Purchases 8,200 Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 324,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $14,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HALO. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,791 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 128,384 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,451 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,021 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Torray LLC grew its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Torray LLC now owns 37,820 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,678 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,579,000 after acquiring an additional 3,879 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HALO stock opened at $52.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.69. The company has a quick ratio of 5.03, a current ratio of 5.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.37. The company has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a PE ratio of 35.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.22. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.36 and a 12-month high of $54.88.

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, CFO Nicole Labrosse sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.81, for a total transaction of $269,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,045 shares in the company, valued at $217,661.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.13, for a total value of $541,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 163,137 shares in the company, valued at $8,830,605.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Nicole Labrosse sold 5,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.81, for a total transaction of $269,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $217,661.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 25,000 shares of company stock worth $1,331,850 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

HALO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Halozyme Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.57.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

