Synovus Financial Corp Invests $752,000 in Harbor All-Weather Inflation Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:HGER)

Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Harbor All-Weather Inflation Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:HGER – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 33,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $752,000. Synovus Financial Corp owned about 1.10% of Harbor All-Weather Inflation Focus ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HGER. Hartford Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in Harbor All-Weather Inflation Focus ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Harbor All-Weather Inflation Focus ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $172,000. Delta Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Harbor All-Weather Inflation Focus ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000. Fortress Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Harbor All-Weather Inflation Focus ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Harbor All-Weather Inflation Focus ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $274,000.

Harbor All-Weather Inflation Focus ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA HGER opened at $21.64 on Friday. Harbor All-Weather Inflation Focus ETF has a 12 month low of $19.66 and a 12 month high of $27.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.14 and a 200-day moving average of $21.97.

