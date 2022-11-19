STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Shares Purchased by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,713 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in STERIS were worth $766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in STERIS by 2.5% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,840 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of STERIS by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 956 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of STERIS by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 531 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of STERIS by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,972 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH lifted its stake in STERIS by 6.0% during the first quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 1,027 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 92.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get STERIS alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

STE has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of STERIS in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of STERIS from $270.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC lowered STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 23rd. KeyCorp cut their price target on STERIS from $240.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded STERIS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $242.40.

STERIS Stock Performance

STE opened at $166.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $172.53 and its 200-day moving average is $199.01. The stock has a market cap of $16.57 billion, a PE ratio of -1,509.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.80. STERIS plc has a twelve month low of $159.21 and a twelve month high of $255.93.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.01. STERIS had a positive return on equity of 12.75% and a negative net margin of 0.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that STERIS plc will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current year.

STERIS Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,708.94%.

About STERIS

(Get Rating)

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.