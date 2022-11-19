Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Stake Boosted by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 35.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,295 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,654 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TT. MGO One Seven LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 4.2% during the second quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 3,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Trane Technologies by 5,980.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 3,349 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in Trane Technologies by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 21,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,753,000 after purchasing an additional 3,141 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in Trane Technologies by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 157,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,450,000 after purchasing an additional 12,129 shares during the period. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 3.8% in the second quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 6,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. 80.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Trane Technologies from $123.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Argus upped their target price on Trane Technologies from $170.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.35.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Trane Technologies Trading Up 1.0 %

In other news, SVP Mairead Magner sold 1,000 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,772,640. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies stock opened at $176.24 on Friday. Trane Technologies plc has a one year low of $120.64 and a one year high of $204.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $156.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.47. The company has a market capitalization of $40.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.47, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.73%.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

