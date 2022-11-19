Synovus Financial Corp Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,762 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 22.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 438,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,720,000 after purchasing an additional 81,797 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the second quarter valued at about $12,281,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the first quarter worth about $12,389,000. First National Corp MA ADV boosted its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 119.2% during the second quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 135,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,617,000 after acquiring an additional 73,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invst LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $10,528,000.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Price Performance

VPU opened at $150.35 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.05. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 1-year low of $131.72 and a 1-year high of $169.55.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Profile

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

