Synovus Financial Corp Boosts Stake in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG)

Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,166 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Hub Group were worth $865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HUBG. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,170 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,502,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its position in shares of Hub Group by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 13,777 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,602 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,886 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Hub Group by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 30,076 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,384,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Hub Group alerts:

Hub Group Stock Performance

Shares of HUBG stock opened at $81.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $74.81 and a 200 day moving average of $75.14. Hub Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.81 and a 52 week high of $89.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Hub Group

HUBG has been the topic of several research reports. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Hub Group from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Hub Group from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Hub Group to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Hub Group from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on Hub Group from $74.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.40.

(Get Rating)

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hub Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hub Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.