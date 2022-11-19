Synovus Financial Corp Has $835,000 Holdings in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Casella Waste Systems were worth $835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CWST. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 42.7% in the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 325,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,669,000 after purchasing an additional 97,520 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 9.1% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 55,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,053,000 after acquiring an additional 4,671 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 22.7% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 54.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 41,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,043,000 after purchasing an additional 14,746 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

In other Casella Waste Systems news, CEO John W. Casella sold 19,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.66, for a total transaction of $1,582,979.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $947,337.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Douglas R. Casella sold 26,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.93, for a total value of $2,180,820.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 181,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,715,178.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John W. Casella sold 19,385 shares of Casella Waste Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.66, for a total value of $1,582,979.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $947,337.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 89,385 shares of company stock valued at $7,313,845. 5.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CWST stock opened at $82.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.25, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.96 and a 200-day moving average of $76.80. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.90 and a 12-month high of $92.75.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $295.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.48 million. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 5.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on CWST. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Casella Waste Systems from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Casella Waste Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

