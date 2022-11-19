Synovus Financial Corp Sells 680 Shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Synovus Financial Corp lowered its stake in shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 28,566 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 680 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $813,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in Huntsman by 6.9% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 7,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of Huntsman by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 9,757 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 0.6% in the second quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 94,626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,683,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in Huntsman by 6.4% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 9,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in Huntsman by 60.0% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,758 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on HUN. UBS Group lowered shares of Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut shares of Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Tudor Pickering cut shares of Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Huntsman in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Huntsman from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Huntsman presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.20.

Huntsman Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of HUN opened at $27.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Huntsman Co. has a 1 year low of $23.53 and a 1 year high of $41.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.31.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.71. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. Huntsman had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 19.94%. Huntsman’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Huntsman Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Huntsman Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.2125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.83%.

Huntsman Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

