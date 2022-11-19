Synovus Financial Corp Acquires 1,916 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 37,031 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,916 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $262,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter valued at $723,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 24,895 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 3,975 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 18,385 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $241,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EPD opened at $24.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.97 and a 200-day moving average of $25.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 1.14. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $20.42 and a 12 month high of $28.65.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.61%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.90%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EPD shares. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Tudor Pickering cut Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.44.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

