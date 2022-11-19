Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Shares Purchased by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,203 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $871,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ADM. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the first quarter worth about $847,508,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 8,828.5% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,100,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,065,974 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 43,379,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,915,421,000 after purchasing an additional 3,016,611 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 6.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,829,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,775,525,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 61,191,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,523,173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919,844 shares in the last quarter. 78.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Performance

NYSE ADM opened at $95.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $52.27 billion, a PE ratio of 13.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $89.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.06. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a twelve month low of $61.80 and a twelve month high of $98.88.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Announces Dividend

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.45. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 17.75%. The business had revenue of $24.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.07%.

Insider Activity at Archer-Daniels-Midland

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 284,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.20, for a total transaction of $25,949,227.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,842 shares in the company, valued at $37,651,190.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 284,531 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.20, for a total transaction of $25,949,227.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 412,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,651,190.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 300,000 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.38, for a total transaction of $28,014,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,842 shares in the company, valued at $38,551,185.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 584,631 shares of company stock worth $53,972,041. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ADM. Wolfe Research began coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com raised Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Archer-Daniels-Midland currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.00.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

(Get Rating)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

