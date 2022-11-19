Synovus Financial Corp Purchases 3,839 Shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) by 104.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,528 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,839 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Five Below were worth $842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its stake in shares of Five Below by 238.2% in the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 186 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Five Below by 93.0% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 193 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Five Below during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Five Below in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Five Below by 2,876.9% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 387 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Five Below Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of FIVE stock opened at $154.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.17. Five Below, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.49 and a 12-month high of $220.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $142.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.08.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $668.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $681.30 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 21.52% and a net margin of 8.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Five Below in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Five Below from $200.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. UBS Group decreased their target price on Five Below from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Five Below to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Five Below from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Five Below presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.21.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Zuhairah Scott Washington sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $77,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,340 shares in the company, valued at $327,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

Featured Stories

