Synovus Financial Corp Buys 1,763 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 63.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,520 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,763 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Biogen were worth $915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Biogen during the first quarter worth approximately $153,111,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Biogen by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,121,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,973,904,000 after purchasing an additional 384,143 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Biogen by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,208,906 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,518,196,000 after purchasing an additional 197,400 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Biogen by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,720,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,468,356,000 after purchasing an additional 183,285 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Biogen by 216.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 219,987 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,330,000 after buying an additional 150,537 shares in the last quarter. 83.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Biogen Price Performance

Biogen stock opened at $302.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $258.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $224.37. Biogen Inc. has a 12 month low of $187.16 and a 12 month high of $305.48. The company has a market capitalization of $43.62 billion, a PE ratio of 15.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Insider Activity at Biogen

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.16 by $0.61. Biogen had a net margin of 27.64% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.77 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 17.03 EPS for the current year.

In other Biogen news, EVP Susan H. Alexander sold 5,532 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.70, for a total transaction of $1,552,832.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,058,457.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Atlantic Securities lifted their target price on Biogen from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Biogen from $265.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Biogen from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Biogen from $321.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Biogen from $270.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $299.75.

Biogen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis, SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

