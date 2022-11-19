Synovus Financial Corp Purchases 20,830 Shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN)

Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN – Get Rating) by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,830 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II were worth $908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PFN. First Foundation Advisors raised its position in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 24.9% in the first quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 26,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 5,361 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 365,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,171,000 after purchasing an additional 96,649 shares during the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II in the 2nd quarter valued at $154,000. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 8.1% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 153,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,329,000 after buying an additional 11,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 32.9% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 5,495 shares during the last quarter.

PFN opened at $7.47 on Friday. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II has a twelve month low of $6.73 and a twelve month high of $9.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.64.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a $0.072 dividend. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This is a boost from PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

