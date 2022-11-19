Synovus Financial Corp Increases Stock Position in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP)

Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,543 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,570 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund were worth $962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund in the first quarter valued at about $69,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund in the second quarter valued at about $139,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund in the first quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, SMH Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 8.9% during the first quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 10,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the period.

Shares of LDP opened at $18.77 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.87. Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.72 and a 1 year high of $27.03.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th.

Cohen & Steers Ltd. Duration Preferred & Income Fund, Inc is a diversified and closed-end management investment company, which invests in the preferred and other securities issued by the U.S. and non-U.S. companies. Its objective is to provide high current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

