iShares Global Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:JXI) Shares Purchased by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:JXI – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares Global Utilities ETF were worth $928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Utilities ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Global Utilities ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Utilities ETF during the 1st quarter worth $221,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Utilities ETF during the first quarter worth $329,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of iShares Global Utilities ETF by 10.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period.

iShares Global Utilities ETF Trading Up 1.9 %

iShares Global Utilities ETF stock opened at $59.44 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.51. iShares Global Utilities ETF has a 52 week low of $51.01 and a 52 week high of $67.69.

iShares Global Utilities ETF Profile

iShares Global Utilities ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Utilities Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Utilities Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index and measures the performance of companies that the Index provider deems to be part of the utilities sector of the economy.

