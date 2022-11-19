Synovus Financial Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Synovus Financial Corp reduced its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 536 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,999,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,995,000 after purchasing an additional 836,104 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 61.1% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 13,114 shares during the last quarter. Capital Square LLC lifted its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 12.1% in the second quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 5,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 44.0% in the first quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 32.0% in the first quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 19,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after acquiring an additional 4,616 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of RDVY opened at $45.50 on Friday. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1-year low of $38.34 and a 1-year high of $53.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.25.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th were given a $0.218 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%.

