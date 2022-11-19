Synovus Financial Corp Has $931,000 Position in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)

Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,310 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Element Solutions were worth $931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Element Solutions by 5.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,627,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,749,000 after buying an additional 984,222 shares in the last quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Element Solutions by 3.7% in the first quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,989,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,777,000 after purchasing an additional 357,956 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Element Solutions by 2.5% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,276,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,365,000 after purchasing an additional 179,340 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Element Solutions by 10.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,592,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,465,000 after purchasing an additional 515,836 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in Element Solutions by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 3,946,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,421,000 after buying an additional 14,055 shares during the period. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Martin E. Franklin purchased 302,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.96 per share, with a total value of $5,725,920.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 302,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,725,920. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Martin E. Franklin acquired 302,000 shares of Element Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.96 per share, with a total value of $5,725,920.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 302,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,725,920. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Martin E. Franklin acquired 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.11 per share, with a total value of $4,777,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 552,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,548,720. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Element Solutions Stock Performance

ESI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Element Solutions from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Element Solutions in a report on Thursday, October 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Element Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Element Solutions from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Element Solutions in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.07.

Element Solutions stock opened at $19.14 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.47 and a 200-day moving average of $18.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 2.45. Element Solutions Inc has a 1 year low of $15.31 and a 1 year high of $25.65. The company has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.36.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). Element Solutions had a net margin of 6.80% and a return on equity of 14.64%. The business had revenue of $618.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $660.69 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Element Solutions Company Profile

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

Featured Articles

