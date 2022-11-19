Synovus Financial Corp Buys 830 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,131 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 830 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $1,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ABC. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AmerisourceBergen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in AmerisourceBergen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 1,078.9% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 420.0% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 168.0% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen stock opened at $162.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.15, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.02. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 12 month low of $113.68 and a 12 month high of $167.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.99.

AmerisourceBergen ( NYSE:ABC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $61.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.56 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 444.46% and a net margin of 0.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.39 EPS. Equities analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a $0.485 dividend. This is a positive change from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.13%.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 13,234,153 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.60, for a total value of $2,046,000,053.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,629,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,126,753,784.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Robert P. Mauch sold 21,802 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $3,488,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 20,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,231,520. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 13,234,153 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.60, for a total value of $2,046,000,053.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,629,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,126,753,784.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,278,915 shares of company stock valued at $2,052,750,071. Corporate insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank Of America (Bofa) upgraded AmerisourceBergen to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Cowen lowered their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.67.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

