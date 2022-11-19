Synovus Financial Corp Raises Stake in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) by 100.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,656 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,828 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Flowers Foods by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. S&T Bank PA lifted its holdings in Flowers Foods by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 104,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,674,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Flowers Foods by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Flowers Foods by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Flowers Foods by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 39,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FLO opened at $28.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.19 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.79. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.15 and a twelve month high of $29.73.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Flowers Foods from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

In other Flowers Foods news, Director Thomas Caldecot Chubb III bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.50 per share, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $633,902.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.79% of the company’s stock.

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery products in the United States. It offers fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.

