Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) Shares Sold by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp cut its stake in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 539 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CHDN. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in Churchill Downs by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Churchill Downs by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,009,000 after buying an additional 3,275 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Churchill Downs in the 1st quarter valued at about $129,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Churchill Downs by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 30,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,868,000 after buying an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in Churchill Downs by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 71.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Churchill Downs alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Churchill Downs from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Churchill Downs Trading Down 0.5 %

Churchill Downs Increases Dividend

CHDN opened at $222.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 3.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $201.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $200.89. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a 1-year low of $172.75 and a 1-year high of $249.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 1.11.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.714 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.36%. This is a positive change from Churchill Downs’s previous annual dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Churchill Downs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.37%.

Churchill Downs Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated three pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues with approximately 3,050 historical racing machines (HRMs) in Kentucky; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; nine retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming in eight states with approximately 11,000 slot machines and video lottery terminals, and 200 table games.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHDN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Downs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Downs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.