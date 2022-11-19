Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Reduces Position in FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,733 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 347 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of FARO Technologies worth $1,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FARO. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in FARO Technologies by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,067 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FARO Technologies by 51.4% in the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 6,879 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in shares of FARO Technologies by 2.3% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 13,199 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of FARO Technologies by 16.6% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,350,505 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $41,636,000 after purchasing an additional 192,104 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of FARO Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,720,000. 96.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FARO Technologies alerts:

FARO Technologies Stock Down 3.8 %

FARO Technologies stock opened at $32.43 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.52. The firm has a market cap of $609.04 million, a P/E ratio of -10.53 and a beta of 1.39. FARO Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.20 and a twelve month high of $78.39.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FARO Technologies Company Profile

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FARO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on FARO Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on FARO Technologies from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on FARO Technologies from $50.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th.

(Get Rating)

FARO Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven three-dimensional measurement, imaging, and realization solutions in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers FaroArm, a combination of a portable articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Tracker, a combination of a portable large-volume laser measurement tool, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Projector, which provides a virtual template that operators and assemblers can use to quickly and accurate position components; and FARO Laser Scanning Portfolio to measure and collect a cloud of data points.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FARO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FARO Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FARO Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.