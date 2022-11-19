Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Cuts Position in Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 412 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.24% of Five Star Bancorp worth $1,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Five Star Bancorp by 0.6% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 86,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,440,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Five Star Bancorp by 3.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Five Star Bancorp in the first quarter worth $28,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its position in Five Star Bancorp by 15.1% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 8,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Five Star Bancorp in the first quarter worth $48,000. 41.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on FSBC. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Five Star Bancorp from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Five Star Bancorp to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th.

Five Star Bancorp Stock Performance

Five Star Bancorp stock opened at $28.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $488.58 million, a PE ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 0.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.69. Five Star Bancorp has a twelve month low of $23.57 and a twelve month high of $33.98.

Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.68. The business had revenue of $28.96 million during the quarter. Five Star Bancorp had a net margin of 38.89% and a return on equity of 18.25%. Research analysts expect that Five Star Bancorp will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

Five Star Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. Five Star Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.00%.

Five Star Bancorp Company Profile

Five Star Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Five Star Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company accepts various deposits, such as money market, noninterest-bearing and interest checking accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits.

