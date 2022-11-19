Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Has $1.15 Million Holdings in B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,125 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 260 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in B. Riley Financial were worth $1,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of B. Riley Financial by 3.5% during the second quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,740 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in shares of B. Riley Financial by 2.2% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 11,661 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of B. Riley Financial by 0.5% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 59,231 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,144,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its stake in B. Riley Financial by 2.5% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,642 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in B. Riley Financial by 17.3% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,720 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. 57.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Bryant R. Riley purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $47.46 per share, for a total transaction of $1,186,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,969,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $283,331,738.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Bryant R. Riley purchased 8,509 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.83 per share, for a total transaction of $398,476.47. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,978,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $279,969,174.45. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Bryant R. Riley purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $47.46 per share, for a total transaction of $1,186,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 5,969,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,331,738.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 89,401 shares of company stock worth $4,349,429 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 27.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised B. Riley Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th.

NASDAQ:RILY opened at $41.79 on Friday. B. Riley Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.86 and a 1 year high of $91.24. The company has a current ratio of 5.28, a quick ratio of 5.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.11 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.11.

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The asset manager reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. B. Riley Financial had a positive return on equity of 0.16% and a negative net margin of 3.78%. The firm had revenue of $340.36 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.57%. B. Riley Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -211.64%.

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides investment banking and financial services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients in North America, Australia, and Europe. The company operates in six segments: Capital Markets, Wealth Management, Auction and Liquidation, Financial Consulting, Principal Investments-Communications, and Brands.

