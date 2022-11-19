Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Increases Position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 107,312 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,777 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.23% of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure worth $1,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the second quarter worth about $51,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the second quarter worth about $288,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 43.6% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 110,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 33,546 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 86.4% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 224,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,440,000 after buying an additional 103,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the second quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO William A. Zartler bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.47 per share, for a total transaction of $104,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 561,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,875,502.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO William A. Zartler bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.47 per share, for a total transaction of $104,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 561,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,875,502.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James R. Burke sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.32, for a total transaction of $86,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $165,568.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 30.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Trading Down 0.6 %

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Dividend Announcement

NYSE:SOI opened at $11.47 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.28. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.11 and a 52 week high of $14.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $534.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.94 and a beta of 1.48.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th were issued a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 2nd. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

About Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells mobile equipment to unload, store, and deliver proppant, water, and chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. It is involved in the transloading and storage of proppant or railcars at its transloading facility.

Further Reading

