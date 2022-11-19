Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Shares Bought by Kennedy Capital Management Inc.

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,527 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $1,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 407.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 259.0% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 82.2% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 2,485.0% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Brown & Brown by 104.4% during the second quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. 72.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BRO opened at $56.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.91 and a 1-year high of $74.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.76 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.26.

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $927.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $943.59 million. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 18.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were paid a $0.115 dividend. This is an increase from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 1st. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.81%.

BRO has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Brown & Brown from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Brown & Brown to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Brown & Brown from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.38.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

