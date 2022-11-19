Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,182 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 844 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned 0.20% of Keros Therapeutics worth $1,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Deep Track Capital LP increased its position in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 6.2% in the first quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 1,380,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,061,000 after buying an additional 80,306 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Keros Therapeutics by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,653,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC increased its position in Keros Therapeutics by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 72,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,953,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829 shares in the last quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC increased its position in Keros Therapeutics by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC now owns 396,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,584,000 after purchasing an additional 104,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC increased its position in Keros Therapeutics by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 40,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 11,054 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Keros Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KROS opened at $46.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.32. Keros Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.38 and a 12-month high of $68.29.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Keros Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KROS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by $0.34. Analysts expect that Keros Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on KROS. Truist Financial began coverage on Keros Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Keros Therapeutics from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th.

Keros Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological and musculoskeletal disorders with high unmet medical need. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, and in patients with myelofibrosis.

