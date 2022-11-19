Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Trims Stake in Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 128,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,251 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Accel Entertainment were worth $1,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ACEL. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Accel Entertainment by 8.6% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its stake in Accel Entertainment by 7.0% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 23,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Accel Entertainment by 12.8% during the first quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 3,546 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Accel Entertainment by 1.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 206,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,520,000 after acquiring an additional 3,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Accel Entertainment by 87.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 4,257 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Macquarie dropped their price objective on shares of Accel Entertainment from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.

Shares of NYSE ACEL opened at $8.82 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.04. The company has a market cap of $771.49 million, a PE ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 1.22. Accel Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.65 and a 52-week high of $14.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 3.06.

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $266.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $269.83 million. Accel Entertainment had a return on equity of 43.85% and a net margin of 7.64%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Accel Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accel Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of gaming terminals; redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain automated teller machine (ATM) functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.

