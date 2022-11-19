Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT – Get Rating) by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 252,370 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,749 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.50% of Sterling Bancorp worth $1,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SBT. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 4,884 shares during the last quarter. 25.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Sterling Bancorp to $6.75 in a report on Friday, November 4th.

Shares of SBT opened at $6.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $326.77 million, a P/E ratio of 35.72 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Sterling Bancorp has a 12 month low of $5.20 and a 12 month high of $7.26.

Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.02). Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 2.68% and a net margin of 8.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Sterling Bancorp will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Sterling Bancorp, Inc is a unitary thrift holding company. Its wholly owned subsidiary, Sterling Bank and Trust, F.S.B., has primary branch operations in San Francisco and Los Angeles, California and New York City, and a loan production office in Seattle, Washington. Sterling offers a broad range of loan products to the residential and commercial markets, as well as retail and business banking services.

