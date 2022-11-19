Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Acquires 13,231 Shares of Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Rating) by 23.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 68,662 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,231 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Thryv were worth $1,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thryv by 2,956.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,010,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,624,000 after acquiring an additional 977,434 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Thryv by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 48,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Thryv during the 1st quarter valued at $731,000. Brooktree Capital Management raised its holdings in Thryv by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brooktree Capital Management now owns 343,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,686,000 after buying an additional 13,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Thryv by 65.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 647,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,505,000 after buying an additional 257,030 shares during the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Thryv Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of Thryv stock opened at $19.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.75. The company has a market cap of $658.38 million, a P/E ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 1.06. Thryv Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.33 and a 12-month high of $42.99.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on THRY shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Thryv from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Thryv in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Thryv from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th.

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs). It operates through three segments: SaaS (Software as a Service), Marketing Services, and Thryv International. The company provides Thryv, an SMB end-to-end customer experience platform; Hub by Thryv, a solution for franchisors to offer real time oversight and day-to-day management of multiple locations; Thryv Leads, an integrated local marketing and lead generation solution, as well as related services; and ThryvPay, a payment solution that allows users to get paid through credit card and ACH.

