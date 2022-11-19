Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Buys Shares of 65,915 AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 65,915 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,453,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of AudioCodes as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. grew its holdings in AudioCodes by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,786,339 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,972,000 after buying an additional 90,135 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in AudioCodes by 85.5% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,195,075 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,339,000 after buying an additional 550,973 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in AudioCodes by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,122,294 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,676,000 after buying an additional 28,226 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in AudioCodes by 329.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,048,080 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,125,000 after buying an additional 803,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of AudioCodes by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 995,987 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $21,750,000 after purchasing an additional 94,932 shares during the period. 46.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AUDC opened at $20.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.74. AudioCodes Ltd. has a 12-month low of $17.94 and a 12-month high of $37.00. The firm has a market cap of $646.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.76, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.60.

AUDC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on AudioCodes from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on AudioCodes from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet cut AudioCodes from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on AudioCodes in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AudioCodes presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.60.

AudioCodes Ltd. provides advanced communications software, products, and productivity solutions for the digital workplace. The company offers solutions, products, and services for unified communications, contact centers, VoiceAI business line, and service provider business. Its products include session border controllers, life cycle management solutions, VoIP network routing solutions, media gateways and servers, multi-service business routers, IP phones solutions, and value-added applications, as well as professional services.

