Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Acquires 8,804 Shares of CI&T Inc (NYSE:CINT)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in CI&T Inc (NYSE:CINT – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 180,853 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,804 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.14% of CI&T worth $1,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in CI&T by 11.7% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 3,590 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in CI&T in the second quarter valued at about $108,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in CI&T by 44.0% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 40,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 12,387 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in CI&T by 136.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 15,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CI&T by 76.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 36,741 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CINT stock opened at $6.69 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.84. CI&T Inc has a 12 month low of $6.41 and a 12 month high of $19.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

CI&T ( NYSE:CINT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $107.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.65 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that CI&T Inc will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on CI&T from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.14.

CI&T Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides strategy, design, and software engineering services to enable digital transformation for enterprises worldwide. It develops customizable software through the implementation of software solutions, including machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and cloud and mobility technologies.

