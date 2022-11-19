Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) Stake Boosted by Kennedy Capital Management Inc.

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR – Get Rating) by 55.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 376,818 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 133,823 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.53% of Braemar Hotels & Resorts worth $1,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 2,335 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 2,185.0% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 21,850 shares in the last quarter. 73.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Braemar Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th.

Insider Activity

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

In related news, Director Abteen Vaziri acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.88 per share, for a total transaction of $38,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,732.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BHR opened at $3.63 on Friday. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a one year low of $3.47 and a one year high of $6.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.48 and a 200-day moving average of $5.01. The company has a market capitalization of $259.39 million, a PE ratio of 363.00 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a current ratio of 3.81.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Braemar Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 400.00%.

About Braemar Hotels & Resorts

(Get Rating)

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

Featured Stories

