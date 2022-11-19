Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Acquires 3,776 Shares of First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 122,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,776 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned about 1.22% of First Northwest Bancorp worth $1,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its position in First Northwest Bancorp by 4.0% during the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 264,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,133,000 after acquiring an additional 10,282 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in First Northwest Bancorp by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 225,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,984,000 after buying an additional 4,147 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in First Northwest Bancorp by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 3,501 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in First Northwest Bancorp by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in First Northwest Bancorp by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 379,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,391,000 after buying an additional 1,966 shares during the period. 53.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of First Northwest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday.

Insider Activity

First Northwest Bancorp Price Performance

In other news, CEO Matthew Deines acquired 2,000 shares of First Northwest Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.95 per share, for a total transaction of $31,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,262,490.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FNWB stock opened at $15.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. First Northwest Bancorp has a 12 month low of $14.50 and a 12 month high of $23.77. The firm has a market cap of $151.72 million, a P/E ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.27.

First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $20.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.36 million. First Northwest Bancorp had a net margin of 17.17% and a return on equity of 8.53%. On average, analysts anticipate that First Northwest Bancorp will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Northwest Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. First Northwest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.50%.

About First Northwest Bancorp

First Northwest Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for First Fed Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations in western Washington, the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including checking, money market deposit, savings, and transaction accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

