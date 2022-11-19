Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Sells 191,336 Shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) by 79.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 191,336 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Academy Sports and Outdoors worth $1,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund purchased a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,448,000. Vise Technologies Inc. purchased a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $288,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $277,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 76,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,002,000 after buying an additional 20,173 shares during the period. 98.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ASO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Academy Sports and Outdoors currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.70.

In other Academy Sports and Outdoors news, EVP Samuel J. Johnson sold 112,000 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.46, for a total value of $5,427,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 132,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,422,839.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Academy Sports and Outdoors news, EVP Samuel J. Johnson sold 112,000 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.46, for a total value of $5,427,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 132,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,422,839.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Heather A. Davis sold 6,307 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.13, for a total value of $272,020.91. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 88,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,798,674.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASO opened at $48.09 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.68, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.17. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.10 and a 12-month high of $51.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 44.64% and a net margin of 9.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s payout ratio is 4.17%.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; team sports equipment, including baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, and volleyball; fitness equipment and accessories, and nutrition supplies; and patio furniture, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, playsets, watersports, and pet equipment, as well as electronics products, watches, consumables, batteries, etc.

