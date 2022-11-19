Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Acquires 35,392 Shares of Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD – Get Rating) by 20.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 210,381 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,392 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned 0.66% of Blue Bird worth $1,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BLBD. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Blue Bird in the first quarter worth $15,977,000. 325 Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Blue Bird by 307.6% in the first quarter. 325 Capital LLC now owns 1,069,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,120,000 after purchasing an additional 806,795 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Blue Bird by 8.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,204,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,664,000 after purchasing an additional 92,140 shares in the last quarter. RBF Capital LLC bought a new stake in Blue Bird during the first quarter worth $1,565,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Blue Bird by 52.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 200,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,769,000 after acquiring an additional 68,778 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Blue Bird from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Blue Bird to $13.50 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Blue Bird to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

Blue Bird Stock Up 4.7 %

Blue Bird Company Profile

NASDAQ:BLBD opened at $11.70 on Friday. Blue Bird Co. has a one year low of $7.14 and a one year high of $24.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.03.

Blue Bird Corporation designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses and related parts in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. The company offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative fuel applications through its propane powered, gasoline powered, compressed natural gas powered, and electric powered school buses.

