Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Grows Position in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,680 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Wingstop worth $1,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wingstop by 87.8% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 412,153 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,816,000 after purchasing an additional 192,634 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wingstop by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 119,202 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,913,000 after purchasing an additional 15,254 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wingstop by 43.7% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,831 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Wingstop by 234.5% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 10,887 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 7,632 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in Wingstop by 26.1% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 3,440 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the last quarter.

Get Wingstop alerts:

Wingstop Price Performance

Shares of WING opened at $160.20 on Friday. Wingstop Inc. has a one year low of $67.67 and a one year high of $178.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.62, a PEG ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $139.90 and a 200 day moving average of $112.58.

Wingstop Announces Dividend

Wingstop ( NASDAQ:WING Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $92.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.81 million. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 13.01%. Analysts expect that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WING has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Wingstop from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Wingstop from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Wingstop from $150.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Wingstop from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Wingstop from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wingstop currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Stacy Peterson sold 6,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total value of $1,029,926.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,004 shares in the company, valued at $321,141. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Albert G. Mcgrath sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.77, for a total value of $239,655.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,357 shares in the company, valued at $376,577.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Stacy Peterson sold 6,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total value of $1,029,926.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,004 shares in the company, valued at $321,141. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,754 shares of company stock worth $1,877,998. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

About Wingstop

(Get Rating)

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. As of December 25, 2021, the company had 1,695 franchised restaurants and 36 company-owned restaurants in 44 states and 7 countries worldwide.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WING? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wingstop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wingstop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.