Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Sells 526 Shares of Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 526 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned 0.26% of Great Southern Bancorp worth $1,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $73,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $150,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $233,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 60.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $354,000. 43.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Great Southern Bancorp

In other Great Southern Bancorp news, Director William V. Turner sold 8,085 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.68, for a total transaction of $490,597.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 232,095 shares in the company, valued at $14,083,524.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 25.82% of the company’s stock.

Great Southern Bancorp Stock Up 1.2 %

Great Southern Bancorp Announces Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ GSBC opened at $62.26 on Friday. Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $50.30 and a one year high of $64.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $760.82 million, a P/E ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.75.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 30th. Great Southern Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 29.96%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Great Southern Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday.

Great Southern Bancorp Company Profile

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that offers a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

