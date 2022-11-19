Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Sells 26,981 Shares of Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Rating) by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,981 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned 0.17% of Overstock.com worth $1,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Overstock.com by 9.1% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,435,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,924,000 after purchasing an additional 286,609 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in Overstock.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,966,000. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in Overstock.com by 4.5% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 35,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 358,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,970,000 after acquiring an additional 61,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Overstock.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $312,000. 69.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ OSTK opened at $24.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Overstock.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.04 and a 52 week high of $111.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.91 and its 200 day moving average is $27.73. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.96, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 3.33.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Overstock.com from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Overstock.com to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Overstock.com in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Overstock.com from $50.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Overstock.com has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.33.

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States. The company offers furniture, décor, area rug, bedding and bath, home improvement, outdoor, and kitchen and dining items. It provides its products and services through its internet websites comprising overstock.com, o.co, overstock.ca, and overstockgovernment.com.

