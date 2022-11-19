Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Has $1.68 Million Holdings in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,187 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 388 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AtriCure were worth $1,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in AtriCure by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 21,062 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of AtriCure by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AtriCure by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,550 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of AtriCure by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,144 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of AtriCure by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,039 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. 95.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AtriCure alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on ATRC shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on AtriCure from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. TheStreet cut AtriCure from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on AtriCure from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on AtriCure from $90.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised AtriCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.17.

Insider Transactions at AtriCure

AtriCure Price Performance

In other news, insider Vinayak Doraiswamy sold 4,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.99, for a total transaction of $229,168.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,481.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ATRC opened at $46.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.77 and a beta of 1.23. AtriCure, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.51 and a 52-week high of $79.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 3.69.

AtriCure Profile

(Get Rating)

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems, and intercostal nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AtriCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AtriCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.