Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Shares Bought by Kennedy Capital Management Inc.

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) by 1,068.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,528 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,113 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Allegiant Travel were worth $1,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in Allegiant Travel by 58.0% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 267 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Allegiant Travel during the first quarter worth about $65,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Allegiant Travel during the second quarter worth about $56,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in Allegiant Travel during the second quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Allegiant Travel by 82.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 812 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Allegiant Travel alerts:

Allegiant Travel Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of ALGT opened at $78.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.76 and a beta of 1.53. Allegiant Travel has a one year low of $63.78 and a one year high of $196.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.87.

Insider Activity at Allegiant Travel

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other Allegiant Travel news, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.15, for a total transaction of $182,070.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,331,437.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Allegiant Travel news, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.15, for a total transaction of $182,070.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,331,437.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 378 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.73, for a total value of $36,563.94. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 17,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,703,028.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,874 shares of company stock valued at $352,551. Insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

ALGT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on Allegiant Travel from $150.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Allegiant Travel from $190.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Allegiant Travel from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Allegiant Travel from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Allegiant Travel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.55.

Allegiant Travel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 14, 2022, it operated a fleet of 110 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Allegiant Travel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiant Travel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.