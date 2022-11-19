James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) Shares Acquired by Kennedy Capital Management Inc.

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,605 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,637 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in James River Group were worth $1,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in James River Group by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 12,725 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in James River Group by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 28,328 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in James River Group by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 88,099 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in James River Group by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 41,607 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 5,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in James River Group by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 13,757 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares in the last quarter. 99.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get James River Group alerts:

James River Group Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of James River Group stock opened at $24.12 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.37 and a 200-day moving average of $23.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $903.54 million, a PE ratio of -15.17 and a beta of 0.37. James River Group Holdings, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $19.76 and a 1-year high of $30.11.

James River Group Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at James River Group

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. James River Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -12.58%.

In related news, Director Kirstin Gould purchased 3,000 shares of James River Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.05 per share, with a total value of $69,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,026.45. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on JRVR. Barclays lowered their price target on James River Group from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Compass Point downgraded James River Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $30.00 to $28.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded James River Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, James River Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.90.

James River Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, and Casualty Reinsurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JRVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for James River Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for James River Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.