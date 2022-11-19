EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) Shares Gap Down to $9.78

Shares of EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $9.78, but opened at $9.07. EZCORP shares last traded at $8.96, with a volume of 23,086 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on EZCORP in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

EZCORP Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.62 and a 200-day moving average of $8.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $545.07 million, a P/E ratio of 13.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Institutional Trading of EZCORP

EZCORP Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EZPW. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of EZCORP by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,016 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of EZCORP by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 110,634 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of EZCORP by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 40,744 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of EZCORP by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 15,724 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 1,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of EZCORP by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,893 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,835 shares during the last quarter. 90.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.



EZCORP, Inc provides pawn loans in the United States and Latin America. The firm’s geographical segments include U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Other International. The U.S. Pawn segment includes EZPAWN, Value Pawn & Jewelry, and other branded pawn operations in the United States. The Latin America Pawn segment includes Empeño Fácil, Cash Apoyo Efectivo, and other branded pawn operations in Mexico, as well as GuatePrenda and MaxiEfectivo pawn operations in Guatemala, El Salvador, and Honduras.

See Also

