EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) Shares Gap Down to $9.78

Shares of EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $9.78, but opened at $9.07. EZCORP shares last traded at $8.96, with a volume of 23,086 shares.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on EZCORP in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.62 and a 200-day moving average of $8.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $545.07 million, a P/E ratio of 13.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.
EZCORP, Inc provides pawn loans in the United States and Latin America. The firm’s geographical segments include U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Other International. The U.S. Pawn segment includes EZPAWN, Value Pawn & Jewelry, and other branded pawn operations in the United States. The Latin America Pawn segment includes Empeño Fácil, Cash Apoyo Efectivo, and other branded pawn operations in Mexico, as well as GuatePrenda and MaxiEfectivo pawn operations in Guatemala, El Salvador, and Honduras.
