PPL (NYSE:PPL) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.35-$1.45 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

PPL Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:PPL opened at $28.09 on Friday. PPL has a 52 week low of $23.47 and a 52 week high of $30.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $20.68 billion, a PE ratio of 29.57 and a beta of 0.77.

PPL Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.74%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of PPL to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PPL in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of PPL from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Bank of America raised shares of PPL from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of PPL from $33.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PPL presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $29.67.

In other PPL news, CFO Joseph P. Bergstein, Jr. sold 20,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.41, for a total transaction of $627,814.45. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $956,972.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PPL by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPL in the 1st quarter worth $396,000. Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of PPL by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 14,513 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of PPL in the 1st quarter worth $328,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in shares of PPL by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 10,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.45% of the company’s stock.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 429,000 electric and 333,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 538,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

