ASAP, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTRH) Director Jonathan Green Sells 358,076 Shares

ASAP, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTRH – Get Rating) Director Jonathan Green sold 358,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.12, for a total value of $42,969.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,850,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,662,026.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Jonathan Green also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 17th, Jonathan Green sold 85,494 shares of ASAP stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.11, for a total value of $9,404.34.

ASAP Stock Performance

Shares of WTRH stock opened at $0.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.59, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $18.89 million, a PE ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.15 and a 200-day moving average of $0.21. ASAP, Inc. has a one year low of $0.10 and a one year high of $1.32.

Institutional Trading of ASAP

Shares of ASAP are scheduled to reverse split before the market opens on Tuesday, November 22nd. The 1-20 reverse split was announced on Tuesday, November 22nd. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC increased its stake in ASAP by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 160,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in ASAP by 114.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 814,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 434,830 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in ASAP by 1,639.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 238,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 224,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Latitude Advisors LLC boosted its position in ASAP by 65.0% during the 1st quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 132,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 52,000 shares during the last quarter. 26.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ASAP Company Profile

ASAP, Inc operates an online ordering technology platform in the United States. Its platform allows to order food, alcohol, convenience, grocery, flowers, auto parts, and others. The company's platform also facilitates access to third parties that provide payment processing solutions for restaurants and other merchants.

Further Reading

