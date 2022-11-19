KeyCorp Trims Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Target Price to $66.00

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by KeyCorp from $70.00 to $66.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Okta’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($1.35) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.23) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($5.12) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($1.18) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($1.14) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($4.81) EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on OKTA. JMP Securities cut their target price on Okta from $145.00 to $105.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Okta from $130.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Macquarie assumed coverage on Okta in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research cut their target price on Okta from $100.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Okta from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $89.59.

Shares of OKTA opened at $49.86 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.41 and a 200 day moving average of $79.27. Okta has a fifty-two week low of $44.12 and a fifty-two week high of $264.39. The firm has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.45 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($1.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.22. Okta had a negative return on equity of 13.18% and a negative net margin of 57.21%. The company had revenue of $435.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.35) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Okta will post -5.12 EPS for the current year.

In other Okta news, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 30,760 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total value of $1,826,836.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,322,505.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Okta news, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 30,760 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total value of $1,826,836.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,322,505.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 3,143 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total value of $186,662.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 446 shares in the company, valued at $26,487.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,797 shares of company stock valued at $3,359,843 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Okta by 1.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,079,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,697,000 after buying an additional 237,961 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Okta by 7.6% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,774,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,648,000 after buying an additional 267,321 shares during the period. Deer Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Okta by 10.9% during the third quarter. Deer Management Co. LLC now owns 2,729,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,200,000 after buying an additional 267,213 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Okta by 0.9% during the second quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,657,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,273,000 after buying an additional 24,150 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Okta by 394.6% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,674,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,219,000 after buying an additional 1,335,799 shares during the period. 75.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

