Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) Price Target Cut to $121.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Citigroup from $127.00 to $121.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on MRTX. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating on the stock. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Jonestrading started coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set a buy rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 28th. They set a neutral rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $109.00 to $94.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mirati Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $110.64.

Get Mirati Therapeutics alerts:

Mirati Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MRTX opened at $76.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $69.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.22. Mirati Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $32.96 and a 12-month high of $154.17.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Mirati Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MRTX. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 307.7% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 371 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,591 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 430.7% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 57,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,712,000 after purchasing an additional 46,511 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 102.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 338 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 28,091 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,310,000 after purchasing an additional 3,725 shares during the period.

(Get Rating)

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and Sitravatinib, an investigational spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mirati Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirati Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.