Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) Price Target Cut to $121.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Citigroup from $127.00 to $121.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on MRTX. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating on the stock. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Jonestrading started coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set a buy rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 28th. They set a neutral rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $109.00 to $94.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mirati Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $110.64.
Mirati Therapeutics Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:MRTX opened at $76.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $69.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.22. Mirati Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $32.96 and a 12-month high of $154.17.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Mirati Therapeutics
Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and Sitravatinib, an investigational spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mirati Therapeutics (MRTX)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/14 – 11/18
- Target’s Double Bottom Might Have Just Been Confirmed
- How High Can the Fed Go? How to Trade it
- Does ASML’s November Rally Have Staying Power?
- Verra Mobility Stock Has Returned Back to the Station
Receive News & Ratings for Mirati Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirati Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.