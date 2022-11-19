Rao Mulpuri Purchases 33,275 Shares of View, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIEW) Stock

View, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIEW – Get Rating) CEO Rao Mulpuri bought 33,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.40 per share, with a total value of $46,585.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 151,236 shares in the company, valued at $211,730.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

View Stock Performance

Shares of VIEW opened at $1.26 on Friday. View, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.37 and a 52-week high of $5.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.59.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On View

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of View during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in View during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in View during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in View during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in View during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

About View

View, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells smart building products. Its product portfolio includes View Smart Glass that comprise electrochromic glass panels in the form of insulating glass units; and View Net, a cloud-connected network infrastructure offering that can incorporate and power smart building devices.

