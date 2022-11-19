Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Price Target Raised to $67.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Needham & Company LLC from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on MU. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Micron Technology from $56.00 to $49.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Micron Technology in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Micron Technology from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $69.97.

Micron Technology Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ MU opened at $58.58 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.72. Micron Technology has a one year low of $48.45 and a one year high of $98.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.04. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 28.24%. The business had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Micron Technology will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 11th were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 7th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.95%.

Institutional Trading of Micron Technology

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MU. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 28.8% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 35,314,215 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,750,624,000 after purchasing an additional 7,894,757 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the third quarter valued at $374,114,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 28.6% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 33,193,160 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,585,436,000 after purchasing an additional 7,380,205 shares in the last quarter. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. Can grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 399.3% in the third quarter. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. Can now owns 3,462,049 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $173,483,000 after purchasing an additional 2,768,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 3,953.3% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,665,173 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $133,525,000 after purchasing an additional 2,599,420 shares in the last quarter. 79.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

