Sol J. Barer Purchases 125,000 Shares of NexImmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEXI) Stock

NexImmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEXI – Get Rating) Director Sol J. Barer bought 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.48 per share, with a total value of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,742,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,550.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NexImmune Stock Performance

Shares of NexImmune stock opened at $0.45 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.34. NexImmune, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.43 and a 12 month high of $10.38.

Get NexImmune alerts:

Institutional Trading of NexImmune

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NexImmune in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of NexImmune during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Smith Salley & Associates bought a new stake in shares of NexImmune during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NexImmune during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of NexImmune during the 1st quarter valued at $87,000. 34.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About NexImmune

NEXI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded NexImmune from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their price objective on NexImmune from $7.00 to $2.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Raymond James cut NexImmune from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

(Get Rating)

NexImmune, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapies with curative potential for patients with cancer and other life-threatening immune-mediated diseases. It develops approaches to T cell immunotherapies based on its proprietary Artificial Immune Modulation, a nanoparticle technology platform.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NexImmune Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexImmune and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.