REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE) Downgraded by BTIG Research

BTIG Research lowered shares of REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports.

Separately, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of REE Automotive from $10.00 to $4.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.50.

Get REE Automotive alerts:

REE Automotive Trading Down 7.9 %

Shares of REE Automotive stock opened at $0.56 on Wednesday. REE Automotive has a 12-month low of $0.47 and a 12-month high of $7.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.15.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

REE Automotive ( NASDAQ:REE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.04. Equities research analysts anticipate that REE Automotive will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in REE Automotive by 43,068.4% in the 1st quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 26,671,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,675,000 after buying an additional 26,609,381 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in REE Automotive by 664.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,893,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,516,000 after buying an additional 3,383,946 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in REE Automotive by 60.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,157,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,498,000 after buying an additional 3,062,887 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in REE Automotive by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 15,487,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,487,000 after buying an additional 1,503,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Luxor Capital Group LP bought a new position in REE Automotive in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,020,000. Institutional investors own 24.59% of the company’s stock.

REE Automotive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

REE Automotive Ltd. operates in the e-mobility business. The company develops REEcorner technology, which integrates vehicle drive components, including steering, braking, suspension, powertrain, and control into the arch of the wheel. The company also develops REEboard, a flat and modular EV chassis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for REE Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REE Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.